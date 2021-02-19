Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of Branson businesses and homes have dealt with burst pipes and sprinkler system breaks following frigid weather over the past week.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says crews have responded to 70 calls since February 16, the most he’s seen in a week-long stretch over his entire career.

Ballparks of America has dealt with freezing pipes amid the wintry weather. General manager Scott Bailes says pipes froze and burst in the upstairs bathroom of building 14, creating extensive damage to the main floor.

Flooding, damage, and electrical outages are a sight Scott Bailes and his team hoped not to see as temperatures reached extreme lows this week.

”You know we’ve been checking our buildings daily for the past week, and just yesterday, when we thought we were over the hump and made it through this cold snap, we found this,” Bailes said.

Bailes said the pipes burst in dorms where teams stay when they come for tournaments.

”There was heat on in the building. We thought we were ready,” Bailes said.

White River Coffee Company, another local business shared the hardships they’ve face this week due to freezing pipes.

”We’re closed all week know,” Owner, Dean O’Bryan said.

O’Bryan said today marks one week out of work.

”We were closed last week for three days after the pipes froze last week and closed down on Saturday and reopened. We hoped to reopen this Tuesday, but everything was still frozen up pretty solid,” O’Bryan said.

O’Bryan said he’s praying things get better and they’re able to open back up next week.

”When you have these lapses in revenue, you know you can stay sustained on what you have on bankroll, but then it catches up with you,” O’Bryan said.

Bailes said he also remains hopeful they will be able to repair damages in time for baseball season to start.

”It will be ready for sure guaranteed,” Bailes said.

Ballparks of America said although this is unfortunate this happened, they do still have time to prepare for memorial day weekend tournaments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.