CoxHealth reschedules some community vaccination clinics after shipments delayed by weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth has rescheduled some community vaccination clinics due to weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

CoxHealth community vaccination clinics scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22 at The Meyer Center have been rescheduled. All of the appointments scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. Individuals with appointments for Feb. 22 will be held on Friday, Feb. 26.

Those impacted by these changes are being contacted by CoxHealth.The clinic at The Meyer Center scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 was also postponed because of shipping delays. That clinic has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Scheduled times for appointments will stay the same as the original days.

All other planned community vaccination clinics, including the ones in Branson on Feb. 22 and 23, remain as scheduled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.