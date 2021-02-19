Advertisement

CoxHealth reschedules some community vaccination clinics after shipments delayed by weather

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth has rescheduled some community vaccination clinics due to weather-related vaccine shipment delays.

CoxHealth community vaccination clinics scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22 at The Meyer Center have been rescheduled. All of the appointments scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27. Individuals with appointments for Feb. 22 will be held on Friday, Feb. 26.

Those impacted by these changes are being contacted by CoxHealth.The clinic at The Meyer Center scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 was also postponed because of shipping delays. That clinic has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Scheduled times for appointments will stay the same as the original days.

All other planned community vaccination clinics, including the ones in Branson on Feb. 22 and 23, remain as scheduled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid...
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather
Devon Parrott learned of his heart condition, Long QT Syndrome, eight years ago. Devon’s Beat...
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart conditions
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart condition