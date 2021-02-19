Advertisement

FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is using satellites to keep an eye on the return of the Boeing 7-3-7 Max.

The FAA says it’s partnered with a company in Virginia, to monitor every Max flight in real-time.

The goal is to look for any deviations from standard flight procedures and get an alert if anything comes.

Satellite notifications will also be used to analyze potential incidents.

Boeing’s best-selling jet returned to flight in November, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The announcement shows the FAA is keeping an extra layer of scrutiny over the jets.

The planes are now flying for United and American airlines, while Southwest will resume Max flights next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary...
Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid...
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather