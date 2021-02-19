FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents arrested a Springfield, Mo. man wanted for his involvement in the riots on the Capitol on January 6.

Agents took Zachary John Wilson into custody without incident Friday morning. He faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building.

Thousands stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem.

According to a criminal complaint, an anonymous tipster informed the FBI that Wilson had posted on his Facebook account saying he had entered the Capitol.

The tipster provided a screenshot, in which Wilson appears to comment on a post asking if he went inside with “first ones in !! !! First thing we found was Pelosi’s office.”

FBI officials checked for the post, but the post had been taken down and Wilson’s account had been deactivated at an unknown date.

According to the complaint, Wilson admitted to entering the Capitol during a Jan. 20 interview. The FBI says Wilson recorded an 18-second video Pelosi’s office. During an interview, Wilson stated he entered capitol because he wanted his “voice to be heard,” but added he did not destroy property.

On January 23, the FBI received a DVD from Capitol Police showing Wilson walking down a hallway. Authorities say he was wearing a red jacket with surgical mask and blue beanie that read “Trump.”

At least four people in the Springfield metropolitan area have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot.

Agents say Springfield brothers Michael Quick and Stephen Quick surrendered to FBI agents in early February after a warrant was issued for their arrests. Zachary Martin of Rogersville was also arrested in connection to the riot in late-January.

Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest additional suspects they believe committed crimes during the riot.

