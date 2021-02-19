Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up begins, tracking a little rain

We’re back above freezing today for the first time in 12 days
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
As high pressure builds we’ll see a warming trend this weekend. High temperatures today will generally be in the upper 30s and near 40 for most areas across the Ozarks. We will finally be above freezing for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Winds just between 5 and 10mph can be expected with partly sunny skies.

Temps in the 40s
Temps in the 40s(KYTV)

For tonight more clouds will move in as some low pressure moves eastward into the Ozarks. Temperatures dip down into the low 30s once again. We’ll have a weak surface cold front sliding across the area that will kick up a few showers tomorrow. This rain won’t be widespread. There is slight potential for some freezing drizzle mixed with this as temperatures for some areas e stay below freezing in the morning. However, by the afternoon temperatures will once again warm. A few slick spots are possible so drive carefully tomorrow morning.

Isolated rain on Sunday
Isolated rain on Sunday(KYTV)

Above-average temperatures is the story this week. Monday we are back in the upper 40s. Tuesday likely nearing the 60s. Another weak front moves in Wednesday into Thursday bringing some rain. Impacts on this look low. Temperatures dip to the 40s by mid-week before rebounding by the weekend.

Also! Tomorrow the sunsets at 6pm! Haven’t experienced that in months either.

Warmer days ahead
Warmer days ahead(KYTV)

