Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting near Bois D’Arc, man hospitalized

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it happened after dispatchers were advised of a domestic disturbance around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near 12000 block of West Farm Road 124.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least one gun shot was fired while a caller was on the line. Investigators say a man came into the front yard with a rifle, and he eventually suffered a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office is unsure if he shot himself or if he was shot by someone else.

The man shot was sent to a Springfield hospital, but his injuries are unknown.

An elderly woman at the home also suffered injuries, but they appear to be non-life-threatening. It’s unknown whether or not she was shot.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says there were multiple firearms involved in the incident. The caller and a few children at the home or not hurt.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

