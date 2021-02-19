House of Hope, Branson’s only warming center, sees increase in people seeking shelter amid cold snap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - House of Hope volunteers tell us they’re grateful they’ve been able to keep so many safe and warm on these cold winter nights.

“There are so many people in need in this city,” said volunteer coordinator Deborah Croskrey.

This week has been very difficult for people in the community. As more people seek shelter, it’s creating an increased need for food and volunteers.

”We’ve had an outpouring from the community providing meals for us, and it’s just really been awesome,” Croskrey said.

The warming center is located above Riley’s Treasures Thrift Store.

”We open at 6 p.m. and we provide a warm meal,” Croskrey said.

People staying at the shelter are on rotation throughout the night in order to be ready for the next day.

”Then we close at 8 in the morning, they eat breakfast and we send them on their way,” Croskrey said.

Tina Walker tells KY3 each person staying at the center faces different obstacles.

”We just come across a lot of unique individuals. Everyone comes with a story, and we want to reach out to them and find out what their story is,” Walker said.

House of Hope said people seeking shelter constantly show their appreciation to be there.

”Just knowing that we’re here for them in the evenings when it’s so brutally cold outside,” Walker said.

And it’s the little moments that make the biggest impact.

”Simply drying their clothing, getting fresh socks, taking that hot shower, it just means so much to them,” Walker said.

House of Hope said it couldn’t operate without the selflessness of the community.

”It really means just loving our community, loving the people in it and making them feel comfortable. It’s really heartwarming to see everyone that comes out to help them,” Croskrey said.

