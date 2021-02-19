Humane Society of Southwest Missouri faces challenges following frigid weather conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the snow melts away, animal shelters are dealing with the effects of the frigid conditions.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, Marketing coordinator Katie Newcomb said it’s been hectic and insane at the shelter this past week. She explained the cold weather and icy road conditions made it extremely difficult for staff to come to work which meant there was an even greater need for the animal shelter.

Newcomb said a few staff members have been able to make it into work every day, which has shown to be a lifesaver for multiple pets in the Ozarks. She said there were times this week when staff arrived at work to see animals left outside their doorsteps.

“We had a few that were abandoned outside, and people were just trying to do the right thing and bring them to us, and right now, it’s just so cold. It’s literally the difference between life and death if our staff could not have come in. We have a cat here name Valentine who was found in a box out front Monday morning and it was almost too late for her.”

If you’re looking to surrender a pet do not leave it outside of the shelter stressed Newcomb.

“We are always so grateful for those who bring animals to us when they need our help; please remember dumping them in freezing weather is too dangerous for them,” the Humane Society explained in a news release. “If you can hold them until the morning, we are doing everything we can to be there for the homeless dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens that need our help”

Newcomb said the most significant thing the Humane Society needs is ice-melt to help continue dissolving ice in both the yards and parking lots of its no-kill shelter in Springfield. The ice-melt would allow staff to safely get into the building to save and rescue more pets during winter.

“We don’t have any ice melt because we’ve been using so much of it. We’ve gone through maybe twenty or more bags. Outside in our yard, it’s just covered in ice. We have yards out there that we use for our dogs, and it’s essentially a pond of ice; it’s just frozen.”

She said it’s hazardous trying to walk larger and stronger dogs outside. She said they’re hoping the recent sunshine on Thursday will help melt the ice faster. But they’re still facing other winter weather obstacles of keeping doors open and getting pets adopted.

“Every day this week, we had to come in late for staff safety and leave early for staff safety, which means less time to have adoptions, and of course with the roads, most people aren’t getting out right now. So we’re taking in animals, but we’re not sending out as many.”

The shelter is pretty full, with more than 200 animals under care. Newcomb said although they’ve had higher numbers during the pandemic, they’re still looking to get pets their fur-ever home. She said they typically enlist the help of volunteers; however, volunteers are at a critical low because of both the pandemic and winter weather.

To volunteer, ask questions, or surrender a pet, you can message the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri on Facebook or call at 417-833-2526.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.