Legislation filed to create ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Legislation was filed to designate a “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri.

State Representative Hardy Billington (R-Poplar Bluff) filed House Bill 1200 on Friday, February 19 to memorialize Rush Limbaugh on January 12 each year.

“Rush Limbaugh’s contributions to broadcasting and the conservative movement cannot be overstated,” said Billington. “He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced. This is one way we can recognize the outstanding impact Rush Limbaugh has had on our state and country.”

The conservative icon and radio talk show host, passed away after a battle with lung cancer on February 17 at the age of 70.

Born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., Limbaugh went on to host the most listened-to radio show in the country.

He was a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Award for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting.”

He was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in 2012.

