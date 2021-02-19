Advertisement

Man sues central Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is suing a former sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot his daughter last year.

The wrongful death lawsuit accuses former Pettis County Deputy Jordan Schutte of carelessly using excessive force in the shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer on June 13 in Sedalia, about 75 miles east of Kansas City. Fizer, who was unarmed, was shot five times as she sat in her car.

Her father, John Fizer, contends in the lawsuit that her death would have been avoided if Schutte had followed police procedures. Schutte has said Fizer told him she had a gun and threatened to shoot him. She did not have a gun, though a special investigator ruled in September that the shooting was justified.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

