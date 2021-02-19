Advertisement

Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this year and Springfield's support facility is scheduled to open in March...both looking forward to new employment and economic impact possibilities.(City of Republic/Mike Landis)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center has partnered with Amazon to host a two-day hiring event as the company’s facilities in Republic and Springfield are closer to opening doors.

The hiring event will be held from Tuesday, Feb. 23 and to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Missouri Job Center, located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

“Amazon is hiring approximately 500 full-time jobs at the Republic Distribution Center and several hundred part-time jobs at the AMXL facility in Springfield located at 2960 N. Martin,” said Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield. “Starting pay for full and part-time employment is $15 per hour.”

Job seekers are required to fill out an application online and make an appointment prior to the hiring event. The Missouri Job Center says interviews will not be offered to walk-in visitors.

Applications are open for jobs at the Amazon Fulfillment and Distribution Center in Republic and the AMXL facility in Springfield. Job seekers can visit Jobs.Mo.Gov and search Amazon for a link to fill out an application.

Applicants will then set up an appointment for a job interview for a specific date and time. Appointments for job interviews cannot be made through the Job Center. For help on issues regarding the online application and appointments, email mci-staffing@amazon.com.

Upon arrival at the Missouri Job Center, applicants will be asked several COVID-19 screening questions before entering the building. Face masks are also required for entry.

For those who need internet access to fill out an application, the Missouri Job Center will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 417-887-4343 to schedule an appointment for computer time at the Missouri Job Center.

For more information, contact Job Center spokesperson Katherine Trombetta at 417-880-6306 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.

RELATED: Republic, Springfield officials looking forward to economic impact of new Amazon facilities

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid...
Branson sees record-breaking numbers for bursting pipes, sprinkler system breaks after frigid weather
Devon Parrott learned of his heart condition, Long QT Syndrome, eight years ago. Devon’s Beat...
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart conditions
Baseball organization, Devon’s Beat team up to test Ozarks athletes for heart condition