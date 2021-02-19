Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center has partnered with Amazon to host a two-day hiring event as the company’s facilities in Republic and Springfield are closer to opening doors.

The hiring event will be held from Tuesday, Feb. 23 and to Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Missouri Job Center, located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

“Amazon is hiring approximately 500 full-time jobs at the Republic Distribution Center and several hundred part-time jobs at the AMXL facility in Springfield located at 2960 N. Martin,” said Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield. “Starting pay for full and part-time employment is $15 per hour.”

Job seekers are required to fill out an application online and make an appointment prior to the hiring event. The Missouri Job Center says interviews will not be offered to walk-in visitors.

Applications are open for jobs at the Amazon Fulfillment and Distribution Center in Republic and the AMXL facility in Springfield. Job seekers can visit Jobs.Mo.Gov and search Amazon for a link to fill out an application.

Applicants will then set up an appointment for a job interview for a specific date and time. Appointments for job interviews cannot be made through the Job Center. For help on issues regarding the online application and appointments, email mci-staffing@amazon.com.

Upon arrival at the Missouri Job Center, applicants will be asked several COVID-19 screening questions before entering the building. Face masks are also required for entry.

For those who need internet access to fill out an application, the Missouri Job Center will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 417-887-4343 to schedule an appointment for computer time at the Missouri Job Center.

For more information, contact Job Center spokesperson Katherine Trombetta at 417-880-6306 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.

