Missouri lawmaker files bill to ban chokeholds, create new hiring standards for law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Missouri lawmaker is proposing a house bill related to police accountability.

House Rep. Shamed Dogan, R, says House Bill 455 was inspired after the death of George Floyd. The bill would ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is warranted.

”They have a very vital role to play in our society, and as people that we want to trust, we want to make sure that the community has ample reason to trust that they’re doing the right thing,” Dogan says. “People who are abusing their trust in that profession, won’t be a part of that profession anymore.”

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says his department doesn’t train their deputies in chokeholds.

“I don’t know of any law enforcement agency in the state of Missouri that actually uses chokeholds as part of their techniques of placing somebody under arrest,” says Sheriff Cole . “It is not something that we teach. It is something that is strictly used in deadly force situations, life or death situations, where a deputy or an officer is struggling with somebody and in what we would call a fight for their life.”

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he supports this legislation because his department also doesn’t use chokeholds unless it is that deadly force situation.

“In a deadly force incident, you have to do whatever you have to do,” Sheriff Arnott says. “In that circumstance, anything goes to be quite honest. But in regards to training, no we don’t train in chokeholds.”

Representative Dogan says there is a distinction between two types of things an officer can do to someone’s neck.

“A chokehold is when you block someone’s air flow,” Dogan says. “When you do anything dealing with their trachea. They also have techniques that they can use called vascular restraints where they can apply pressure on the side of your neck and incapacitate somebody. They stop the blood flow which can knock you out fairly quickly if it’s done properly. We allow for those holds to still be used in our bill because that is a very useful tool for law enforcement.”

Another part of this bill is focused around hiring out-of-state officers. The bill would add screening requirements that would prevent someone convicted of a felony or forced to resign from law enforcement in another state from becoming an officer here in Missouri.

“Those aren’t the kind of people we want in Missouri when there’s plenty of people who are here in Missouri already who are well qualified to be police officers and want to be police officers,” Dogan says. “We should be prioritizing giving those jobs to Missourians.”

Sheriff Arnott says they do a thorough background check already.

“We don’t look to fill a seat,” Sheriff Arnott says. “We look to make sure that we get someone quality, and that’s why we have a professional standards division that does a complete background check, not only with finger prints and criminal history and researching the agencies they came from, not just the last ones but the ones all the back they’ve been in their career.”

Sheriff Cole says his department also does thorough background checks.

“I’m on board for making sure that we hire the best quality law enforcement officers that we can hire across the state,” Sheriff Cole says. “There’s already procedures and policies in place with the department of public safety related to disciplinary actions with law enforcement officers and all of that is available to law enforcement agencies across the state.”

However, Sheriff Cole says this bill could cause budget issues.

“It goes back to the unfunded mandates,” says Sheriff Cole. “You’re asking us to do something with no funding mechanism to do it and that’s a problem.”

