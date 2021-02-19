Advertisement

Missouri State to issue partial tuition refunds for students enrolled in some online classes

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University will offer partial tuition refunds to some undergraduate students who were enrolled in online classes in the fall semester.

The Board of Governors for the university approved the refunds at meeting Friday.

The university will use $1.9 million in remaining money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to offer refunds to students.

The university says it will provide a refund to students based on the undergraduate, online credit hours in which they enrolled on the Springfield campus during the fall 2020 semester. This excludes programs that are 100% online.

“Missouri State changed the class format for many courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rob Moore, director of financial aid. “That led to higher tuition rates for some courses that were changed from seated to online classes. We’re happy we can refund part of those fees to our students.”

Currently enrolled undergraduate students will receive $25-28 per credit hour for each course the qualifies from the fall semester. Refunds will be automatically applied to the students’ accounts.

