One person dies in Harrison, Ark. house fire, investigators believe it was accidental

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - One person died Thursday morning in a house fire near Harrison, Arkansas.

The Harrison Fire Department says the fire initially appears to be accidental, but the cause of it is being investigated. The victim has not been identified.

Fire crews responded to the 700 Block of North Maple around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“Crews made an aggressive interior fire attack and was able to quickly extinguish the majority of the fire, although various areas of the rear of the building concealed fire within the walls, and floors and ceilings,” says the fire department.

While searching the home, firefighters found one person dead in a room near the back of the residence. Investigators say the fire appeared to have started in a utility room near the back of the residence.

An autopsy is pending to identify the victim and determine cause of death.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

