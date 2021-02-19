Advertisement

Ozarks Life: Ned Reynolds keeps busy schedule in retirement

Former KY3 Sports Director spends mornings on two radio stations
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neither Rain, nor Sleet, nor Snow, can keep Ned Reynolds from doing his radio show.

“In this business you do what has to be done,” Reynolds said about driving to work on snow filled streets.

When most septuagenarians are asleep dreaming, Ned is living out his childhood dream.

“I’ve never worked a day in my life,” Reynolds said. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

You have to call it fate. In 1967, Ned made an unplanned stop in Springfield on his way to a job in Colby Kansas. KY3 hired him almost on the spot and the rest has been historic.

He became like an uncle, and then grandpa for viewers in the Ozarks over his 48-years on KY3.

“Like everyone who wants to ‘climb the ladder’ I put my applications out and I did have some circumstances,” Reynolds said about applying for jobs in other cities. “But when it came to the finite points, I’m from the big city, and being out here in Springfield was so different. It was an atmosphere I wanted to be a part of.”

Now 79, Ned enjoys his “retirement” from television at not one but two radio stations.

“It gives me the opportunity to open my big mouth - many times,” Reynolds said.

“He’s most definitely a sports legend,” Zimmer Radio operations manager, Tom Ladd said.

After an unexpected, two-year hiatus from the JOCK radio, Reynolds recently re-launched The Sports Reporters shortly after Zimmer Radio took over.

“When I was jettisoned, and I don’t know why they let the ‘old man’ go, the folks at Midwest Family were kind enough to say‚ ‘hey, come over here with us,’ and I’m not going to turn my back on them,” Ned said about keeping two radio jobs.

So, after spending time with Mike the Intern on 104.7 the Cave, Ned holds court on a show he first created back in 2001. The old slogan maybe wrong - this veteran of the Navy does more before 9 a.m. than most people do in a day.

“He’s an institution,” Ladd said. “And to have him back, everyone keeps commenting how happy they are to hear him on the radio.”

“I might not the richest person,” Reynolds says, “but psychological I’m the richest man.”

