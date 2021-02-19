Advertisement

Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.

Three penguins, Maverick, Reese and Dora, took a brief field trip outside of the Springfield aquarium to enjoy the fresh snowfall from the winter storm.

These penguins are of a species native to Antarctica, so they felt right at home in the chilly weather.

Maverick, Reese and Dora all explored the outdoor play yard with the help of their keepers.

