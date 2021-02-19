Advertisement

WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – A suspected drunken driver plunged her vehicle off an interstate bridge this week.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras caught the moment 27-year-old Kelce Brianna Gold launched off a freeway snowbank on the side of the road early Sunday.

Her vehicle then bounced off another interstate ramp below it before landing on the ground.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Gold survived the crash and has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

The accident is the second time in two weeks that Wisconsin DOT cameras have captured images of a vehicle tumbling off an interstate ramp.

An earlier video shows a red truck hitting a snowbank and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet to the ground below.

That driver also survived, and authorities took him to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden tours Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
A Kentucky woman had her windshield break after a sheet of ice hit it.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on I-65
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Man sues central Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military