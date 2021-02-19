Water main break slows traffic at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break is slowing traffic at a busy south Springfield intersection.

The water main break happened around 8 a.m. at Glenstone Avenue and Seminole Street. The incident created a large hole in the road on Seminole. Seminole Street is closed to traffic.

The water main break is impacting one lane of traffic southbound on Glenstone Avenue.

We’ll keep you updated on the progress.

