Winter weather causes delay for vaccine deliveries in Missouri; CoxHealth postpones vaccine clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The weather cancelled Missouri’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics all week, including one set for Friday. Those expecting their shot from some local hospitals are running into the same problem.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said the hospital’s vaccine clinic cancellations aren’t necessarily tied to road conditions in Missouri.

”Our main supplier of Moderna comes from Texas, and so their roads are bad, they’ve had power surges and power outages and so that slowed the process down,” Edwards said.

Cox Health has postponed its vaccination clinics for Saturday and Monday. Those impacted by these changes are being contacted by CoxHealth Friday and Saturday.

”For example, if you’re scheduled tomorrow, you have already likely received a phone text or email rescheduling you and what we’re trying to do is put you in the same time slot next week,” Edwards said. “By default, if it doesn’t work for you, you can tell us.”

The clinic at The Meyer Center scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 was also postponed because of shipping delays. That clinic has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 24. Saturday’s clinics were postponed to Saturday, Feb. 27. Monday’s clinics were able to be postponed for Friday, Feb. 26.

“If there is any silver lining, it’s going to be 60 degrees next week [and] it’s going to be safer,” Edwards said. ”We’re vaccinating the sickest patients and so they’re likely [age] 75 and up, and so it may be just safer for them to get into their cars from home and get here, so we’re okay with it. “

CoxHealth said in a news release all other planned community vaccination clinics, including the ones in Branson on Feb. 22 and 23, will be held as scheduled.

Mercy has been able to avoid delays. It gets a shipment every other week. The hospital was not expecting a shipment this week and had enough on hand for all of its scheduled appointments.

On Thursday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is working to reschedule the mass vaccinations cancelled this week.

”We actually had contingencies put in there in case, because we were in the middle of the winter if we had to cancel, we had some makeup time in there on different days,” the governor said.

Gov. Parson said the slight delay will not impact how effective the booster dose is and will not impact weekly regional vaccine distributions across the state.

