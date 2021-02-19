Yes, you can get COVID-19 more than once

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the pandemic continues on near its year mark, researchers are finding out new things about the mysterious illness as time marches on.

One of them is pointing to the likelihood that this often-heard quote is not true.

“I’ve already had COVID-19. I can’t get it again.”

Over the last 11 months the cases of people getting COVID-19 more than once are starting to pop up more, especially overseas but here in the U.S. as well.

One recent case hit close to home at KY3 as John Farris, a 39 year veteran engineer with the company, has tested positive twice.

His first illness came in mid-August of 2020 following back surgery, In November a follow up visit showed he did have coronavirus antibodies, proving he’d had the illness.

“And then last Saturday I woke up and had a cough,” Ferris said. “And it was a very familiar cough.”

It was the same cough he had during his original COVID-19 diagnosis, so Ferris went to his doctor for another test.

“I think both the doctor and myself were quite surprised when she came back and said, ‘You’re positive!’”

Doctors say it’s rare but possible.

“There are some very limited cases of re-occurrence, said Dr. Clint Strong with Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “From what the CDC is saying those are really difficult to determine whether or not it’s a true reinfection or if it’s a persistent positive test. But if it’s been more than 90 days since your first test, it’s more likely to be a true reinfection most likely with a different strain of the virus.”

“You’re not bulletproof because you’re infected,” added Dr. Robin Trotman, an Infectious Disease Specialist with CoxHealth. “I tell people that once you’ve over your infection you’re potentially vulnerable again. We haven’t been sequencing virus in the U.S. for that long. We know that people don’t typically get reinfected inside three months but in other parts of the world like Brazil we definitely know that people were reinfected.”

Ferris’ new positive test came six months-to-the-day of his original positive test. He was reluctant about going in for that second test because he figured he was still immune from his first illness, asking his doctor, “Should we check for antibodies? And she said, ‘No, by this time you don’t have any.’”

“It’s just waning immunities,” Trotman said. “The immune system deteriorates over time.”

Ferris counts himself fortunate that his symptoms were not severe.

“The first one lasted several days and I lost my sense of taste,” he said. “Not this time. It’s just that one little period of coughing.”

“With the reinfections that have occurred it seems that most of the time the reinfection is more mild than the initial infection,” Dr. Strong pointed out. “However, that’s not always the case.”

And more and more variants of the virus showing up around the globe, Trotman said that increases the chances for reinfection even for those who’ve had the vaccine.

“There is what virus’ do,” he said. “When you put pressure on them like immune systems or drugs they’re just going to do their best to reproduce. I go back to there’s no variant without a human host to make an infection so that’s why we have to keep our foot on the gas. We don’t want to know that six months from now vaccinated or previously infected people get sick again because of the evolution of this virus.”

Ferris is just glad he paid attention to that cough.

“It makes me really glad I pursued it and checked it out,” he said. “Always be alert. If there’s a little voice inside your head talking to you, you should listen.”

