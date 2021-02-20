Bass Pro Shops ranks ninth in Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops finished among the top companies in Forbes’ latest list ranking America’s Best Large Employers.

The outdoor company ranked number nine out of 500 employers that qualified for the America’s Best Large Employers 2021 list, ranking ahead of hundreds of respected companies, including Google, Disney, Lowe’s, Target and Amazon.

“Our friendly, knowledgeable and passionate team members have rightly earned the reputation as, ‘World’s Foremost Outfitters’ for their incredible commitment to helping our customers connect to nature,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris. “We are honored to receive this recognition as we strive to take care of our Outfitters as well as they take care of our customers.”

The results were based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in the United States. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list. Employees surveyed were asked open-ended questions about their employer.

The award is the latest honor in a growing list of accolades in recent years:

• In 2020, Newsweek recognized Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s was recognized with “America’s Best-In-State Customer Service” awards.

• Bass Pro Shops ranked as the No. 3 Most Reputable Retailer in North America in 2019 by Reputation.com, measuring the most reputable brands in the world for overall customer experience.

• In 2018, the National Retail Federation named Bass Pro Shops as the No. 2 “Hottest Retailer in America.”

• In 2017, Forbes named Bass Pro Shops as one of “America’s Most Reputable Companies” in recognition of the public’s trust in the organization.

Bass Pro Shops’ flagship headquarters store is located in Springfield, Missouri. The company employs around 31,500 people across all of its locations

