FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A touch of spring today!

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! The first thing you may notice this morning as you step outside is how mild it is. Some places are still in the 40s, with a few in the upper 30s. Valleys are a bit colder, protected from the southwest breeze. Today could be a day that the lid comes off temperature-wise, as I expect highs to be well into the 60s across Missouri and around 70° in Arkansas and far southern Missouri.

Temperatures will warm well into the 60s, with a few spots hitting 70°. (KY3)

Compared to just a few days ago, this is a remarkable warm-up. A cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning, however, and knock us back to reality. Actually, we’ll just be back to average temperatures for late February. Along the front, there will be cloud cover and perhaps a few very light showers.

A cold front will have just enough moisture to squeeze out a few showers. (KY3)

Those that see rain won’t see very much, and some spots will stay dry. Highs on Wednesday will be back to the lower and middle 50s—like what we saw Monday. The remainder of the week looks seasonably cool but not cold, and mainly dry. There is a wave of energy that could generate some showers for Arkansas (and perhaps far southern Missouri) counties late Thursday, but right now rain doesn’t look widespread. The front that will be moving through here tomorrow will be stalled to the south for a few days before returning northward this weekend. The timing looks to bring a nice day Saturday and some rain on Sunday. Depending on the speed of the upper wave, showers could linger into early next week as well.