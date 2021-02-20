Missouri State University moving student exhibition center to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Missouri State University, the Judith Enyeart Reynolds College of Arts and Letters and the department of art and design are expanding exhibition spaces for student work and programming within IDEA Commons in downtown Springfield.

This expansion is made possible through the acquisition of the gallery at 326 N. Boonville, using the Mark J. Hall Endowment for the Student Exhibition Center.

The existing Student Exhibition Center (SEC), located in the former home of the Sorosis Women’s Club at 838 E. Walnut St., opened in 1986 for students to exhibit their art and design work.

“The Student Exhibition Center has served students well for more than 30 years,” said Dean Shawn Wahl. “We’re excited for this opportunity to expand our exhibition space and provide more opportunities for student work.”

Alumni, former faculty member established current Student Exhibition Center

The SEC originally opened through the efforts of Mark J. Hall, who was then an art student. Hall returned to the university after completing graduate school and served as an adjunct faculty.

Over the years, the number of art and design majors outgrew their classrooms, studios and exhibition spaces that had sprawled across campus.

In 2013, the art and design department completed its move to Brick City as a destination arts facility and opened the Brick City Gallery. Proceeds of the future sale of the SEC will continue to support arts exhibition opportunities on the main campus and a thriving center for art and design in downtown Springfield. This will be more accessible to students and the public, and within close proximity to the classrooms and studios of the art and design department.

As a living honor to Hall’s passion and dedication, the Mark J. Hall Best of Show will be awarded annually to a student during the all-student, juried exhibition to inspire and demonstrate how the efforts of one person can have such a big impact on so many.

