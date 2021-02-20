On Your Side Investigation: Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield fence company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After months of our reporting, the Missouri Attorney is suing a Springfield business at the center of an On Your Side Investigation.

Our investigation started last summer.

On Your Side Investigation: Customers say deal not done with Springfield fence company.

On Your Side: Missouri Attorney General tells upset fence customers to file complaints.

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer sues Springfield fence company.

More than a dozen customers tell On Your Side they paid Justin Schmidt with the Missouri Fence Company, but the work isn’t done.

Fifteen customers filed complaints with the Missouri Attorney General. Now, the Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, has filed a civil lawsuit.

On Your Side obtained the court documents that say Justin Schmidt’s actions were “false and misleading” and violated the Merchandising Practices Act. It reads he “would not communicate” with customers. And he “failed to provide promised refunds.”

“It was kind of nice to hear something is being done. At this point, we had given up on any hope,” said customer Thomas Mecke.

Mecke’s family is listed in the lawsuit. He paid the Missouri Fence Company more than $1,400.

“I want to see the legal process carried out,” he said.

If a judge agrees, the Attorney General wants Schmidt not to run a fence business, pay penalties and refund customers.

The Attorney General sent On Your Side this statement.

“We filed a civil lawsuit and are working diligently to ensure that consumers in this case are refunded their money. So far we’ve had cooperation from the owner of the Missouri Fence Company, and we’re optimistic that we can bring this case to an amicable resolution.”

Schmidt has not filed a response to the lawsuit.

One week ago, On Your Side reached out to his attorney. Ashley Reynolds talked with him a few days ago and asked for an interview. We haven’t heard back.

