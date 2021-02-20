Advertisement

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

The plane landed safely and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

Caption

United said in a separate statement that there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The airline released no further details.

The Broomfield Police Department posted photos on Twitter showing large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Denver. Police are asking that anyone injured come forward.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion,” he said in a phone interview. “The plane just kind of continued on and we didn’t see it after that.”

Thal was relieved to learn later that the plane had made a safe landing.

Video posted on Twitter by a woman who said she was the daughter of people aboard the flight showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew through the air.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary John Wilson faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots
Following an On Your Side Investigation, Attorney General sues fence company.
On Your Side Investigation: Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield fence company
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield
Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Plane drops debris on neighborhoods near Denver
This Oct. 1, 2020 photo provided by Edmund Tunney shows his daughter, Isabella, center, with...
Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts
Missouri bill would delay some public record access
A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing...
Plane debris near Denver