Police on lookout for driver in gold SUV that followed, shot at car in Springfield overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is looking for a gold SUV that was involved in following and shooting at another car overnight.

The department received a phone call just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night of shots fired.

The woman who called said a gold SUV, that was possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe tried to block her car that was parked in a private parking lot on the 1900 block of Glenstone.

She drove away but the SUV continued to follow her as she made a round-about loop that got her to U.S. 65 southbound from Chestnut. But she says the car kept following her.

While on Sunshine Street, someone inside the gold SUV shot into her car. The victim says all she could see was there was a female driver and two males inside the car.

Police say the person whose car was shot at did not know the drivers, but she was not injured.

The Springfield Police Department collected evidence from her car and is currently investigating what happened and looking for a motive.

At this time, police say there is no indication the community is at a heighten increase of danger.

If you have any information about the gold SUV or what happened, contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.

