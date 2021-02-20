Potholes pop up around Springfield as temperatures fluctuate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’re probably already getting hit with a jolt out on our roads. Potholes are popping up as our frozen roads thaw, then freeze again.

“As the temperatures change and fluctuate, pretty warm to really cold, all of that concrete expands then contracts,” said Mike Miller with U.S. Automotive. “As they keep getting driven on, they’ll generate holes and get bigger and bigger.”

As more potholes form, Mike Miller with U.S. Automotive said to be cautious because they can tear up your tires.

“Low profile tires fifty on down to forty, thirty. There’s no cushion there, so you end up bending the wheel itself,” said Miller.

Miller said in this instance it wouldn’t just be a tire you’re replacing but the whole wheel.

It’s not just vehicles, it’s also motorcycles.

“If you don’t see one and you hit one you’re going to find out real quick. It probably will bounce you around a little bit. You really have to hold onto the front of the steering on a motorcycle or it will take you off the roads. It’s really dangerous. The shocks will take the abuse,” said Archie’s Hog City owner, Archie Griffin;

While Springfield is beginning to see more potholes, Scotty Matthews thinks repairing them doesn’t do much good.

“The cracks in the road where they put new cement on on, your tire will pull you the whole way. When they try and fix old potholes, they put new concrete over old and they don’t really get it flat enough,” said Matthews.

U.S. Automotive says after you hit a pothole and you’re not sure if it did any damage look out for your steering wheel to begin shaking. He says that’s an indicator of damage to your wheel.

