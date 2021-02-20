Advertisement

High-profile St. Louis attorney joins defense team of indicted lawmaker Tricia Derges

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Tricia Derges, a Christian County lawmaker indicted on federal fraud charges, has added a high-profile St. Louis attorney to her defense team.

Federal court records confirm Derges is now a client for attorney Albert Watkins. Her federal trial is scheduled to begin in May.

Derges was indicted on federal fraud charges in early-February for falsely claiming a treatment she sold contained stem cells that could help with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Federal authorities charged Derges with 20-count indictment.

This investigation began as a result of false or misleading statements made by Derges in April 2020 to a Springfield television station regarding her potential use of stem cells to treat COVID-19. Derges was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140 (Christian County).

Derges is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. She operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic sites in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.

A spokeswoman for Missouri’s Department of Commerce and Insurance said Derges received a doctorate from the Caribbean Medical University.

Eight counts against Derges involve five victims who lost nearly $200,000 in a fraud scheme that lasted from December 2018 to May 2020. She is also accused in 10 counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions. Two counts accuse her of making false statements to federal agents.

Watkins, who joins the defense team, has several other high-profile clients, including the “QAnon Shaman” Jacob A. Chansley, St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey and the ex-husband of former Gov. Eric Greitens’ ex-lover, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs

