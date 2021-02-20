Advertisement

Restaurants, bars around Lake of the Ozarks hosting Mardi Gras celebrations throughout the weekend

Mardi Gras celebrations may not be happening in New Orleans, but some are still on at Lake of...
Mardi Gras celebrations may not be happening in New Orleans, but some are still on at Lake of the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Mardi Gras celebrations may not be happening in New Orleans, but some are still on at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake of the Ozarks community typically hosts a one-day event, but because of the pandemic, it’s being spread out over three days. Organizers hope that will create less crowding. 

Masks are being encouraged, but not required at the events. Additionally, people are expected to provide their own transportation, and there will not be shuttles to the events, unlike years past.

“We’re doing the best we can, during this situation, but at the same time, we have to make decisions that are going to support our community,” says K.C. Cloke, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a lot of seating in space at our bar, to where we can kind of accommodate that six-foot spacing in the distance and all that stuff as well. So nothing too major on precautions, but do what you can as an individual,” said Derrick Dietrick, operations manager for Dam Good Slice.

Restaurant owners say they are excited for the events and are expecting hundreds of visitors throughout the week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Man shot after assaulting elderly woman near Bois D’Arc, both hospitalized with injuries
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out
Authorities investigate a house explosion in Lebanon, Missouri on Cedarcrest Drive.
Man sent to hospital after house explosion in Lebanon, Mo.; injuries unknown
President Steve Edwards announced on Twitter the COVID-19 ICU wing built earlier this year is...
CoxHealth closes its COVID-19 ICU wing at Cox South Hospital
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
Zachary John Wilson faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots
FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the directive during his weekly news conference in Little Rock.
Arkansas governor urges weekend catch-up on vaccinations