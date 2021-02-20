Restaurants, bars around Lake of the Ozarks hosting Mardi Gras celebrations throughout the weekend

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Mardi Gras celebrations may not be happening in New Orleans, but some are still on at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Lake of the Ozarks community typically hosts a one-day event, but because of the pandemic, it’s being spread out over three days. Organizers hope that will create less crowding.

Masks are being encouraged, but not required at the events. Additionally, people are expected to provide their own transportation, and there will not be shuttles to the events, unlike years past.

“We’re doing the best we can, during this situation, but at the same time, we have to make decisions that are going to support our community,” says K.C. Cloke, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a lot of seating in space at our bar, to where we can kind of accommodate that six-foot spacing in the distance and all that stuff as well. So nothing too major on precautions, but do what you can as an individual,” said Derrick Dietrick, operations manager for Dam Good Slice.

Restaurant owners say they are excited for the events and are expecting hundreds of visitors throughout the week.

