Some elderly, sick St. Louisans travel for vaccine

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some elderly and sick residents of the St. Louis area, fed up with waiting to get the call for a COVID-19 vaccine close to home, are traveling to distant places around the state to get their shot.

Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur, obtained data from the state health department showing that through the week of Feb. 1, enough doses were shipped statewide to begin vaccinating 10.4% of the population. St. Louis County received enough vaccine for 8.6% of its population.

Dr. Elizabeth Bergamini is among those in the St. Louis region who have become “vaccine hunters,” finding vaccine appointments in other regions.

