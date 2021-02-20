Advertisement

Some elderly, sick St. Louisans travel for vaccine

On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with...
On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with high-risk health issues, the state announced that it would be providing over half of its weekly doses to hospitals to help speed up the vaccination process.(Mercy Hospital)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some elderly and sick residents of the St. Louis area, fed up with waiting to get the call for a COVID-19 vaccine close to home, are traveling to distant places around the state to get their shot.

Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur, obtained data from the state health department showing that through the week of Feb. 1, enough doses were shipped statewide to begin vaccinating 10.4% of the population. St. Louis County received enough vaccine for 8.6% of its population.

Dr. Elizabeth Bergamini is among those in the St. Louis region who have become “vaccine hunters,” finding vaccine appointments in other regions.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary John Wilson faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots
Following an On Your Side Investigation, Attorney General sues fence company.
On Your Side Investigation: Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield fence company
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day
The incident created a large hole in the road on Seminole.
Water main break slows down traffic in Springfield Friday; local sandwich shop among businesses impacted

Latest News

Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas
Arkansas governor urges weekend catch-up on vaccinations
Temps in the 40s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The warm-up begins, tracking a little rain
During this trying time for utility companies, the giant generators here at Table rock dam were...
Table Rock Dam supplements utility companies to reduce rolling blackouts
Mardi Gras celebrations may not be happening in New Orleans, but some are still on at Lake of...
Restaurants, bars around Lake of the Ozarks hosting Mardi Gras celebrations throughout the weekend