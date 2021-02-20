Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People without a place to stay desperately tried to keep warm this week. One Springfield woman realized someone found shelter in her backyard. She said she tried to protect her property and has a message for other homeowners about what to do when it comes to trespassers.

“Had there been a person in there... I don’t know what could’ve happened,” said Pamala Burgess.

Pamala Burgess said this week’s winter weather sent shelter seekers onto her property, even though she tried to secure it.

“That was the good thing about the snow, it’s what made me notice,” she said.

Broken fence pieces and footprints led her to the shed in her backyard. She found blankets, sleeping bags and trash.

“If you look in there, somebody’s obviously been living in there,” she said.

Burgess also found blood scattered in the snow. She said she isn’t sure if it came from an attack on her dog or if her dog bit whoever was trespassing.

She has motion-detecting security cameras, but they didn’t pick up the movement from whoever she believes climbed the fence and set up camp in her yard.

Burgess said she hadn’t checked the shed in at least a week so she has no idea how long someone had been living in it. She said this is not the first time someone has stepped foot on her property without permission.

“I’ve caught a couple people... My dog did get a hold of one of the people,” she said. “The other ones, I just made them leave the property.”

She said she’s even called police.

“They asked if I wanted to press charges, I said, ‘Absolutely.’ That’s the only way to keep people off the property. If you don’t press charges, they’ll keep coming back,” Burgess said.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams address the issue in his virtual Coffee with the Chief. He said trespassing is a crime and officers will help get unwanted people off private property.

“It’s a misdemeanor. It’s going to go to municipal court. It requires a citation in most cases, and a witness or complaining party,” Williams said. “Officers can’t just take that action on their own.”

That means, the homeowner has to stay involved in the court process.

Burgess admits she should’ve checked her property. She said she’s upgrading her security cameras and plans to close up the shed.

She recommends other homeowners get involved in neighborhood Facebook groups to inform and look out for each other when something like this happens.

“We just need to be vigilant as a neighborhood and as an area and to get in the groups,” she said. “Participate and help, because it takes all of us to combat this.”

Chief Williams said businesses that have frequent trespassers can get “letters of enforcement.” That will give officers pre-approval to remove people from your property.

