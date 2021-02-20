Advertisement

Missouri now accepting applications for State Assistance for Housing Relief program

Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.
Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.(SAFHR)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MISSOURI (Edited News Release/KY3) -Applications are now being accepted for the State Assistance for Housing Relief program in Missouri.

This program provides rent and utility aid for households impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance for owed rent or utility bills as far back as April 2020, and up to 3 months of forward rent and pre-paid fuel utility assistance.

To be eligible for the SAFHR program, tenant households must:

  • Currently reside in residential rental property in Missouri
  • The property must not be located in Clay County, Greene County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, St. Louis County, Kansas City, or St. Louis City.
  • Have an estimated annual household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). Estimated household income should be based on the average income for the most recent 30 days or the 2020 annual income if a tenant is not income-eligible based on the most recent 30 days.
  • One or more individuals in the household receive unemployment benefits and/or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19
  • One or more individuals in the household can demonstrate the risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance
  • Requested amounts must be tenant owed portion of rent or utilities that have not been and will not be paid by any source

For more information and to apply click HERE.

