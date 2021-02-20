Advertisement

Table Rock Dam supplements utility companies to reduce rolling blackouts

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Power grids are pressed due to the freezing of the gas lines, and the hydro generators at Table Rock Lake are helping utility companies provide power.

During this trying time for utility companies, the giant generators at Table Rock Dam were turned on to assist the power supply. Over the last seven days, the dam has run non-stop.

“When there’s a demand on the energy grid for additional energy, they will call us up and ask us to start producing,” said Jay Townsend Chief of Public Affairs at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

“What that does is it meets that peek demand, and what’s really interesting about this last event is, most of the time, our hydropower units only come online for an hour or two or three at a time to meet peak demands. Then they turn right back off during this storm they turned on, and ran around the clock to meet the peak demands of the region.”

And it did more than meet demand.

“We produced enough power in the last seven days to supply 104,000 homes with energy for a month.”

The hydropower units helped us get through this storm, but it’s not made to last long-term.

“It’s not meant to be the primary source of power for anyone. It’s meant to be the supplemental power that can be turned on and off in a moment’s notice to meet those peak demands.”

The dams used to generate electricity caused the lake levels to drop, but Townsend believes the melting snow will replenish the lake.

“By generating hydropower around the clock, it’s created space in the conservation pool, and so what runoff we do get will likely replenish that reservoir and fill them back up to near conservation levels,” said Townsend.

The powerhouses at Beaver, Bull Shoals, and Norfork lakes are also cranking out electricity to the local utility providers. The energy that was provided helped reduce the number of rolling blackouts in the southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas area.

