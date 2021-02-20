Webster County Fire Protection District finishes renovations on 100-year-old building, holding fire truck ceremony Saturday

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - After years of remodeling, The Southern Webster County Fire Protection District has finished renovation on its more than 100-year-old building in Seymour.

Assistant Fire Chief, David Smith says volunteer firefighters worked endlessly to pull off renovating the building. Renovations included opening up additional space in the back of the building for community events and training. There is also more space in the front of the building to house fire trucks, and three new doors for trucks to easily move in and out.

Smith says they’re happy they were able to keep the original building. He said the Southern Webster Co. FPD has purchased two trucks and will be having an open house and push-in ceremony on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

There’s a new ladder truck and a 2001 E1 Spartan 4-door Rescue Pumper with a Waterous 1250 GPM pump and 1000 Gallon water tank. He says these fire trucks will help the community and district in more ways than one.

The trucks have more water supply, helping capabilities, and one of its newest engines is able to seat six firefighters. The truck could also allow for a decreased Insurance Services Office (ISO) classification rating. ISO is a rating for fire departments and their surrounding communities. Smith says having a low classification rating could possibly save people money on fire insurance down the line.

“Once we get all the trucks in and re-evaluated sometime in the next two years from ISO, we can lower our rating down more than what it is now. Hopefully, we can shoot it down to a class five and it can save people money on fire insurance because we’ll have more capabilities as a district.”

You can check out the new truck and building renovations at 216 W Market St. Seymour, from noon to 3 p.m., for an open house and push-in of the new trucks. Everyone is invited, and there will be cake and coffee.

The push-in ceremony for their newest fire engine will happen at 1 p.m. It’s an age-old tradition in the fire service where you retire one truck out and bring in the new one!

