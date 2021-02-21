Advertisement

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims inside the American Legion Building in Kennett following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in critical condition. Two other victims were being treated at local hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.

The Missouri State Patrol and Dunklin County Sheriff’s office are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Springfield parents find out that 39 year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
police lights
Police on lookout for driver in gold SUV that followed, shot at car in Springfield overnight
Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.
Missouri now accepting applications for State Assistance for Housing Relief program
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield

Latest News

FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows a Kroger store in Houston.
Kroger: Some pharmacy customer data impacted in vendor hack
Doctor offices were seeing cancellations left and right last week because of the severe winter...
Medical offices in Springfield anticipate rush following winter weather appointment cancellations
Springfield, Missouri, native Jason Highley is currently serving at Commander Task Force 64, a...
Springfield native serves at commander task force station in Italy
File image
5-year-old boy dies in Laclede County crash, three others hurt