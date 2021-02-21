5-year-old boy dies in Laclede County crash, three others hurt

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 5-year-old child has died and three others are hurt after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Laclede County,

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three people in the crash, including the child you died, were from Indianapolis. Another was from Phoenix, Arizona. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the driver traveled off the right side of the interstate near milemarker 135 around 2:48 a.m. The car traveled down an embankment and overturned at least twice. MSHP reports the driver and one passenger were ejected.

The five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver also suffered serious injuries, per MSHP.

MSHP Troop I, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, reports five fatalities from crashes in 2021.

