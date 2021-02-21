Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies in Laclede County crash, three others hurt

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 5-year-old child has died and three others are hurt after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 in Laclede County,

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three people in the crash, including the child you died, were from Indianapolis. Another was from Phoenix, Arizona. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say the driver traveled off the right side of the interstate near milemarker 135 around 2:48 a.m. The car traveled down an embankment and overturned at least twice. MSHP reports the driver and one passenger were ejected.

The five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old driver also suffered serious injuries, per MSHP.

MSHP Troop I, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, reports five fatalities from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Springfield parents find out that 39 year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
police lights
Police on lookout for driver in gold SUV that followed, shot at car in Springfield overnight
Applications are now being accepting for the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.
Missouri now accepting applications for State Assistance for Housing Relief program
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield

Latest News

Doctor offices were seeing cancellations left and right last week because of the severe winter...
Medical offices in Springfield anticipate rush following winter weather appointment cancellations
Springfield, Missouri, native Jason Highley is currently serving at Commander Task Force 64, a...
Springfield native serves at commander task force station in Italy
Missouri medical marijuana lawyers worry about discipline
Scattered showers this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking gusty winds and rain today