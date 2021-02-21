Advertisement

Cab driver helps Springfield man recover stolen truck

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man reported his truck missing Friday morning, and recovered it Saturday with help from a cab driver and police.

A cab driver saw a Facebook post from Anthony Bysor saying the truck was missing, then spotted it in a driveway.

“I came home yesterday to check up on everything, and I noticed my truck was gone, so I called and reported it,” said Bysor. “I wasn’t getting anything, I posted it on Facebook, and luckily a gentleman over here happened to contact me.”

Anthony said once they found the truck, they contacted police and were able to recover the vehicle. It’s unknown if anyone was arrested for stealing the truck.

