Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany welcome baby girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Chiefs Kingdom officially welcomes a new member to the family this weekend!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born Saturday, Feb. 20 at six pounds and 11 ounces. Matthews shared the surprise to her Instagram account Sunday.

