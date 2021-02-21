Advertisement

Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany welcome baby girl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed a baby girl into the world.(Brittany Matthews/Instagram)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Chiefs Kingdom officially welcomes a new member to the family this weekend!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born Saturday, Feb. 20 at six pounds and 11 ounces. Matthews shared the surprise to her Instagram account Sunday.

