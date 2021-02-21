Dozens donate blood during emergency drive in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - With winter weather taking a toll on our local blood supplies, more than 35 donors came out Saturday for an emergency blood drive in Hollister.

This blood drive comes after multiple events had been canceled over the recent snow. Organizers say they’re happy to collect blood to help those in need.

“It’s super important. We always want to try and do our part as best as we can, and so they have had a ton of drives cancelled and the need is pretty dire. So we’re just doing the best we can to fill the void,” said Angel Adams, executive director, Ozark Family Mountain YMCA.

I you’re looking to donate some blood you can go to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and make an appointment online.

