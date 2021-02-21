Advertisement

Dozens donate blood during emergency drive in Hollister

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - With winter weather taking a toll on our local blood supplies, more than 35 donors came out Saturday for an emergency blood drive in Hollister.

This blood drive comes after multiple events had been canceled over the recent snow. Organizers say they’re happy to collect blood to help those in need.

“It’s super important. We always want to try and do our part as best as we can, and so they have had a ton of drives cancelled and the need is pretty dire. So we’re just doing the best we can to fill the void,” said Angel Adams, executive director, Ozark Family Mountain YMCA.

I you’re looking to donate some blood you can go to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and make an appointment online.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary John Wilson faces a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted...
FBI agents arrest Springfield, Mo. man wanted for involvement in Capitol riots
Following an On Your Side Investigation, Attorney General sues fence company.
On Your Side Investigation: Missouri Attorney General sues Springfield fence company
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Republic is on schedule to be completed in August of this...
Missouri Job Center to host two-day hiring event for Amazon job opportunities in Republic, Springfield
Shelter in a shed
Springfield homeowner finds makeshift shelter in her backyard shed
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife finally had a chance to enjoy the snow Thursday afternoon.
Penguins from Wonders of Wildlife enjoy a special snow day

Latest News

No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight
Missouri's Dru Smith celebrates an Alabama turnover during the second half of an NCAA college...
Smiths lead No. 20 Missouri to 93-78 win over South Carolina
Emergency blood drive in Hollister
A Springfield man reported his truck missing Friday morning, and recovered it Saturday with...
Cab driver helps Springfield man recover stolen truck