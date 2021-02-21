Advertisement

Missouri medical marijuana lawyers worry about discipline

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys who represent medical marijuana clients say they are concerned about possible discipline under a directive issued by the state Supreme Court in June.

The directive says attorneys cannot participate in, or advise clients on participating in, anything that is illegal under federal law, even if they are legal under state law. Medical marijuana is illegal under federal law but legal in Missouri.

Dan Viets, who represents medical marijuana industry clients, says he asked the Supreme Court Advisory Committee for clarity on the issue. Missouri Supreme Court spokeswoman Beth Riggert said it would be inappropriate for the the court to comment on the order.

