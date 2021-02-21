Advertisement

Police: Street racer crashes into parked car in St. Louis, killing man

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a driver who appeared to be street racing crashed into a parked car early Sunday in St. Louis, killing the man inside it.

St. Louis Police said William Moore, 55, died after an Acura TSX crashed into his Buick that was parked on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard. Police said the Acura appeared to be in a race with two other vehicles before the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

The westbound Acura driven by a 21-year-old man tried to pass an SUV before the crash. Police said the Acura hit the left side of the SUV before careening into Moore’s Buick. The Acura driver was ejected in the crash.

Moore died later at a hospital. The two other cars involved in the race stopped after the crash and took the Acura driver to a hospital where he was treated for a broken arm.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the Acura driver.

