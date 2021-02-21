Advertisement

Rolling averages of Arkansas virus cases, deaths declining

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by more than 500 on Saturday and the death toll increased by 12, according to the state Department of Health as the averages of both numbers continued to decline in the state.

The department reported 517 new cases for a total of 315,230 since the pandemic began and that 5,348 people have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell by 25 to 605.

The seven-day rolling average of new Arkansas cases has fallen during the past two weeks, from 1,737 per day to 443.6, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the state had 331.47 new cases per 100,000 residents, the 22nd highest per capita rate in the nation.

The rolling average of daily deaths declined from 31 per day to 17.7 during the same time period, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson planned to visit vaccination clinics during the weekend, a senior citizen’s center in Lavaca and a pharmacy in Bryant, after urging vaccine providers on Friday to schedule extra hours this weekend to make up for a slowdown because of this week’s snowstorms.

