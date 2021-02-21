Southern Webster County Fire Protection District adds two new fire engines

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Southern Webster County Fire Protection District is home to two new fire engines. The trucks were welcomed through a traditional ceremony.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Smith said the district purchased a new ladder truck and a 4-door rescue pumper for around $100,000.

”This gives us more water carrying on our trucks, more pumping capacity,” said Smith.

The trucks were funded with the help of taxpayers.

”We’ve not raised our taxes since 1990, we’re still at the 29.7%,” said Smith.

Smith is hoping to raise it in the future.

”To better serve our community to have people here full time,” said Smith.

Smith said having full time employees and the new engines helps their ISO rating.

”It’s a rating company for insurance,” said Smith. That’s where they grade everybody’s fire insurances on. That’s how much they charge for your fire insurance.”

The lower the ISO rating the better. Right now the district is at a 6/7. They’re hoping the new engines will lower them to a five.

”It should save a lot of people on their insurance when we get the rating down,” said Smith.

The department had a high rating a few years ago, but Lt. Steven Hamm said they’ve come a long way.

”We’ve done really good as a department to building a department and increasing staff and and increasing trucks and everything else to facilitate that,” said Lt. Steven Hamm.

