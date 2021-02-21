Springfield City Utilities running as usual after winter crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A week of severe weather caused strain on utility companies nationwide, but things are looking better.

Springfield City Utilities says, now that the temperatures are rising, the gas lines are opening back up and operating as normal.

“I think our community showed just how resilient Springfield is and how cooperative they are to work together as a community as they always do,” said City Utilities Media Manager Joel Alexander

Through this crisis, City Utilities officials say that many lessons were learned. Rolling blackouts started Monday, leading to brief power outages for hundreds of customers.

“We had to look at critical communication methods, SPP had to look at critical communication methods. In the coming weeks, we are going to be looking at how exactly we can modify and change our communication methods directly to our customers,” said Alexander

Built nearly 15 years ago, an energy resource on standby was put to use.

“Another thing we learned was that our natural gas propane peak shaving unit that we’ve had in place since 2007 worked,” said Alexander. “We haven’t had to use it before, other than a few tests to make sure everything was working properly.”

Officials say City Utilities is doing everything it can to keep the cost down, but we are using what is in the reserves.

“Our hope is that we never have to go through these rolling blackouts where we are mandated to get rid of electric load,” said Alexander.

Customers won’t see the impact of these events on their utility bills until next month.

