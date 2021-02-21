Springfield native serves at commander task force station in Italy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield, Missouri, native Jason Highley is currently serving at Commander Task Force 64, a duty station in Naples, Italy.

Lt. Cmdr. Highley, who joined the Navy nearly 14 years ago, serves as a surface warfare officer.

“Serving in the Navy means that I honor the idea that I’m not the most important thing in the universe, that there are principles and ideas that are worth fighting and dying to uphold and protect,” added Highley. “America has proven time and again to be a faithful steward of those principles, and a light of individual liberty and moral responsibility to the world. Long may this be so.”

Highley is a 2003 Kickapoo High School graduate and a 2007 University of Missouri graduate.

