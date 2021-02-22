Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor files charges against man shot during domestic dispute

A man is hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon near Bois D’Arc, Missouri.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOIS D’ARC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man shot during a domestic disturbance.

Steven Burgess, 33, faces charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened after dispatchers 4:30 p.m. on February 18 regarding domestic violence in the 12000 block of West Farm Road 124. Authorities say Burgess assaulted an 82-year-old woman inside the home, causing facial injuries. Investigators say during the assault, the suspect also approached his wife and children with a rifle in an aggressive manner while they were trying to get to a vehicle. The suspect’s wife shot Burgess in the chest, stopping the assault, according to investigators.

Investigators say Burgess told them he was drunk and did not remember what happened.

The elderly woman assaulted suffered serious injuries in the attack.

