Jasper County authorities investigate deaths of 2; man arrested

AVILLA, Mo. (KY3) - Jasper County authorities arrested a man accused in the death of a man and a woman in Avilla.

Deputies arrested Kevin C. Johnson, 24, of Reeds, Mo. in the deaths. He does not face any formal charges.

Deputies responded Sunday night to an area near the post office in Avilla. Investigators say evidence showed the couple had been killed. The coroner scheduled an autopsy for both on Monday.

Investigators say the incident appears to be related to a death investigation Saturday in neighboring Newton County, Mo. Investigation into these incidents continues.

