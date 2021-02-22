Advertisement

Man drowns, another hospitalized after falling through ice on Swan Creek in Taney County

(WLUC)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man drowned late Saturday night and another man is hospitalized after both fell through ice on Swan Creek near Forsyth, Missouri.

Two men walked on the ice, then the ice gave way and both fell into the water, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Several emergency crews and MSHP responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Both men were recovered and immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say Leo Satepauhoodle, 33, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died early Sunday morning after falling through the ice. Next of kin have been notified.

Another 30-year-old man from Tulsa is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Taney County Ambulance District, Forsyth Police Department, Central Taney County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire District, Forsyth Fire Department and Branson Fire Department all helped with the recovery efforts.

MSHP says this is the first reported drowning of 2021 for Troop D, which covers most of the southwest Missouri region.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted Sunday: “Please avoid the temptation and stay off frozen waterways and ponds.”

