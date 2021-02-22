Advertisement

Mercy hospital in Cassville evacuated due to fire

No injuries have been reported
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation(KY3)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Patients at the Mercy hospital in Cassville have been evacuated due to a fire. Cassville’s police chief tells KY3 news that the fire appears to have started on the roof in an AC unit.

The patients have been loaded into ambulances, and are being taken to the Mercy hospital in Aurora. No injuries have been reported so far.

As of 7:10 A.M., authorities say the fire appears to be under control. The extent of the damage isn’t known yet.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we get more details.

