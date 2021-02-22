Advertisement

Mercy Hospital in Cassville faces damages after early morning fire in HVAC unit

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Six patients and medical staff escaped after a fire started on the roof of Mercy Hospital in Casville Monday morning.

”No one was hurt we’re so happy our staff completely followed protocol and got everybody out quickly,” Sonya Kullman the Public Information Officer for Mercy Hospitals said.

The fire started in an HVAC unit on the roof of the hospital.

”It was over in the area by the operating room,” Kullmann said.

The Mercy spokeswoman says the damage is confined to less than a quarter of the building,

“It’s mostly our recovery, our surgery recovery rooms and a medical surgical room,” Kullmann said

EMS crews transported the six patients to Mercy Hospital Aurora. They will stay there until the hospital reopens. But, if there is an emergency - Mercy is ready.

”Right now at the hospital we have an EMS crew, a doctor and a nurse standing by at the ER in case any emergencies come in,” Kullmann said.

”They’ve got a triage set up in the foyer and an ambulance standing by with power generators in case they need power for their equipment,” Cassville Fire Chief Millard Andrews said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday morning in connection with the shooting.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at American Legion in Missouri
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews have welcomed...
Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, fiancee Brittany welcome baby girl
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
The parents of 39 year-old John Hacker had been searching for some answers after their son's...
Missouri parents find out that 39-year-old son who died had CTE after years of playing youth football
Fire in AC unit forces hospital evacuation
Staff temporarily closes Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Mo. after fire on roof

Latest News

ShotSpotter technology detects gunshots
Springfield Police to propose ShotSpotter technology to city council
Cassville Mercy Hospital facing damages after fire starts in the HVAC unit on the roof of the...
Cassville Mercy Hospital facing damages after fire starts in the HVAC unit on the roof of the building
Orscheln Farm and Home stores (Source: KFVS)
Tractor Supply Company announces it is buying Orscheln Farm and Home
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos...
Competition is on for Cardinals starting rotation spot