Mercy Hospital in Cassville faces damages after early morning fire in HVAC unit

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Six patients and medical staff escaped after a fire started on the roof of Mercy Hospital in Casville Monday morning.

”No one was hurt we’re so happy our staff completely followed protocol and got everybody out quickly,” Sonya Kullman the Public Information Officer for Mercy Hospitals said.

The fire started in an HVAC unit on the roof of the hospital.

”It was over in the area by the operating room,” Kullmann said.

The Mercy spokeswoman says the damage is confined to less than a quarter of the building,

“It’s mostly our recovery, our surgery recovery rooms and a medical surgical room,” Kullmann said

EMS crews transported the six patients to Mercy Hospital Aurora. They will stay there until the hospital reopens. But, if there is an emergency - Mercy is ready.

”Right now at the hospital we have an EMS crew, a doctor and a nurse standing by at the ER in case any emergencies come in,” Kullmann said.

”They’ve got a triage set up in the foyer and an ambulance standing by with power generators in case they need power for their equipment,” Cassville Fire Chief Millard Andrews said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.